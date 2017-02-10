Driver injured following 5-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 in Midland Co.

Photo of the accident in Midland. (Source: Oyuki Alvarado/Facebook)

Photo of the scene at Cotton Flat Road and Interstate 20. (Source; KWES)

Photo of damaged truck following accident on Interstate 20. (Source: KWES)

Midland firefighters working to free driver stuck in vehicle following accident. (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)

One driver is in the hospital following an accident involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 in Midland.

The accident happened at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Cotton Flat Road on Friday afternoon.

We're told a red Nissan Titan was pulling a trailer traveling eastbound on I-20 when the trailer began fishtailing for an unknown reason.

Officials said that caused the truck to spin out and stopped on the road facing the wrong way.

According to the report, a red Ford F-150 suddenly stopped to avoid hitting the truck and was rear ended by a Ford Explorer, which was rear ended by a large box truck, which was rear ended by a black Ford F-450.

We're told when the F-450 collided with the box truck, the F-450 slide underneath the box truck causing the driver to be pinned underneath it.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials added tickets will be issued to the drivers that caused the rear-end accidents.

Traffic was diverted in the area while officials were on the scene, however, the roadway has since been reopened.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.