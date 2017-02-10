Midland Deputy City Manager to retire after 23 years

The Midland Deputy City Manager is retiring after serving the community for more than 23 years.

Tommy T Hudson will be honored on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the Municipal Courthouse.

“Tommy’s service to the City of Midland has been extraordinary, both in terms of tenure and the positive impact of his leadership on our employees and the community,” said City Manager Courtney Sharp. “His fingerprints are on so many projects and initiatives that continue to touch the lives of Midlanders. We have been fortunate to call him both friend and colleague throughout the years.”

After retiring, Hudson will continue to serve through his ministry.

