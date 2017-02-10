Historic satellite images show Midland, Odessa growth over time - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Historic satellite images show Midland, Odessa growth over time

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Timelapse of photos over Midland from 1984 until 2016. (Source: Google Earth) Timelapse of photos over Midland from 1984 until 2016. (Source: Google Earth)
Take a trip back in time with Google Earth. Google now allows users to view historical satellite images to see an area’s development over time.

Google Earth’s Timelapse website combines over 5 million satellite images acquired over the last 32 years to show a global, zoomable video of how the entire Earth has changed over time.

You can see the timelapse video of anywhere on earth for yourself right here: https://earthengine.google.com/timelapse/.

Mobile users, click here to view the Midland and Odessa slideshows.

