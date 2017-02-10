Police looking for credit card abuse suspect

Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland police are asking for your help identifying a credit card abuse suspect.

On Dec. 6, 2016, an older woman went to get gas for her car when an unknown Hispanic female went up to offer the woman help.

The suspect left the scene with the older woman’s credit card and went on a shopping spree with it.

She spent over $1,600 and is described as approximately 5’4” tall weighing about 140 pounds, in her 20s.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

