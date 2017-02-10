Man with 5 warrants arrested after evading police

Odessa police arrested a man with five outstanding warrants after evading arrest.

On Feb. 8 officers saw a silver Volkswagen Jetta failed to make a stop on the intersection of 2nd Street and Meadow Avenue.

They turned on the emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

The car eventually came to a stop and the driver was identified as Charles Anderson, 32.

Anderson was arrested and charged with evading arrest and for the five outstanding warrants.

