Felon arrested for third time for DWI after driving on wrong side of road with gun

One felon is back behind bars for the third time.

Hector Acosta, 68, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while intoxicated, third time or more.

On Tuesday, Odessa police officers spotted a silver Toyota 4Runner traveling northbound in the 400 block of South Lincoln Ave. on the wrong side of the road.

A traffic stop was completed on the vehicle and the driver was identified as Acosta.

Police said while speaking with Acosta, officers could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.

Acosta was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated after failing field sobriety tests.

An investigation revealed that Acosta was in possession of a loaded Ruger LC9 handgun and that he was a convicted felon.

Police added that further investigation revealed that Acosta had two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.

Acosta was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

