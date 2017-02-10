Westbound lanes of 302 closed after fiery crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Westbound lanes of 302 closed after fiery crash

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
The westbound lanes on Hwy 302 near FM 181 are closed after a fiery crash this morning.

The Odessa Fire Department tells us and electricity and sand truck crashed, causing a fire to start.

The cause of the accident has not been reported at this time.

Officials suggest taking a different route, as road damage is being reported.

No injuries have been reported.

