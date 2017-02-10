2 arrested after forcibly entering a home

Two men are behind bars this morning after entering a home last night.

Yesterday, Ector County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a burglary in the 4500 block of Robin about 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers were told that two men forcibly entered the home, stole jewelry, and assaulted a woman living there.

Later, deputies located and arrested the suspects.

They were identified as Juan Victorio Quintana, 25, and Javiel Baeza Hernandez, 21.

Both are charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault.

At the time, no bond has been set and the suspects remain in custody.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.