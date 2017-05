ODESSA- The UTPB Men's Basketball team continued it's dominance at home on Thursday night.

The Falcons hung on to beat Midwestern State 92-85 to give the Falcons a 10-0 home record.

Johnnie Lacey lead the the team with 21 points.

UTPB moves to 19-4 on the season.

