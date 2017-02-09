Restaurant Report: Three Odessa restaurants make top performers

It was an easy week for health inspectors in Midland and Odessa for the week of January 23rd through January 27th. There were no low performers for either city.



However, there were three high performers in Odessa. Here's a look at the high performers:



- Jack in the Box (2672 N. County Rd. W)

- Yoli's Paleteria (1530 E. 8th St.)

- Sonic Drive-In (7725 W. University Blvd.)



Midland had no high performers for the week.



