Sul Ross State University prepared for Zuzu Verk memorial

Thursday night the Alpine community is coming together to remember the life of Zuzu Verk. Hundreds are expected to gather at Sul Ross State University.

The university president, Dr. Bill Kibler tells us they only had two days to prepare but were determined to have it all come together.

Ribbons and memorials are found on campus to honor Zuzu, everything in her favorite colors, purple and green. Two hundred chairs are set out at t=the university's outdoor amphitheater but the university expects up to 600 people.

Kibler says it's not a mystery why so many people love Zuzu.

"She was really an extraordinary young woman and made quite an impact on a lot of people in the two years she spent here at Sul Ross," said Kibler. "That's what our focus is this evening, remembering and celebrating Zuzu Verk."

Law enforcement, Zuzu's classmates and Zuzu's family are all expected to speak at Thursday night's memorial. The university felt honoring Zuzu together is necessary.

"This is a very very tragic incident, one that we're all saddened by but one that brought us all together as a family which happens to often here but the intensity of this particular case has been significant and so it seemed very appropriate now that we have the answer to our question, that Zuzu did pass away," said Kibler.

Kibbler said the university and its students have experienced just about every emotion during the past four months.

"From shock and anger to frustration that it took so long to really get some of the answers we wanted and so now that range of emotions come into clear focus right now," said Kibler. "So again, I think you'll see a full range of those emotions this evening about the gravity of the tragedy."

The Verk family announced that in lieu of flowers they would appreciate gifts be made to:

Zuzu Verk Memorial Scholarship Fund in Natural Resource Management

C/O SRSU Office of External Affairs

PO Box C-114

Alpine, TX 79832

432.837.8892

Borderlands Research Institute for Natural Resource Management

Louis A. Harveson, Ph.D.

Dan Allen Hughes, Jr. Endowed Director

P.O. Box C-21

Sul Ross State University

Alpine, TX 79832

432.837.8225

