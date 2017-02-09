Second suspect sought in connection with Odessa 7-Eleven robbery

The Odessa Police Department is continuing to search for a second suspect in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery.

Authorities are looking for Matthew Head, 29.

The robbery happened back on Jan. 24, 2017, at the 7-Eleven in the 2700 block of North Dixie Blvd around 5:15 p.m.

An investigation revealed that the store clerk was robbed by two people.

Cory Lance, 24, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with aggravated robbery.

If you have any information on where Matthew Head is, contact Detective T. Autry at (432) 335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-01790.

