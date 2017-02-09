Texas Tech spring football practice returns to Midland

Good news, Red Raider fans!

The Texas Tech Red Raider football team has returned to Midland for their annual Spring practice.

The spring practice will be held today at Grande Communications Stadium.

We're told the event will feature a kids' play area in the stadium parking lot, photo opportunities with the Texas Tech mascot and additional entertainment hosted by the Midland Convention and Visitors' Bureau.

Gates will open at noon and kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

The stadium parking lots are open and tailgating is encouraged.

The practice will be free to all fans.

Our sports and digital team will be there to bring you all the sights and sounds from the practice throughout the day on social media (http://www.facebook.com/newswest9) and on-air tonight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.