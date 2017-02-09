State Rep. Brooks Landgraf re-appointed to Energy Resources Committee

A fire erupted in West Odessa Saturday afternoon, covering almost an entire street in smoke. The Odessa Fire Department got to the scene within 15 minutes, but it was already too late to save the home.
A mobile home went up in flames Saturday afternoon on the 3500 block of N. Treadway.
One woman is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a driver after an early Saturday morning hit-and-run.
A third juvenile has been detained after a gun was brought to Brooks Middle School on Thursday and Friday.
