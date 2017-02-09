State Rep. Brooks Landgraf re-appointed to Energy Resources Committee

State Representative Brooks Landgraf will continue to serve on the Energy Resources Committee.

On Thursday, Landgraf was appointed to serve on a total of three House committees: Energy Resources, Environmental Regulation and Local & Consent Calendars.

In a release, Landgraf said, "I am honored to serve District 81 in the Texas House of Representatives and strongly believe my appointment to these three committees will benefit West Texas. I will be working hard to make the most of these opportunities for the communities and constituents I serve."

We're told the Energy Resources Committee has jurisdiction over all matters pertaining to the production, regulation, transportation and development of oil, gas, and other energy resources. The jurisdiction of the Environmental Regulation Committee includes matters related to downstream oil and gas products as well as water. The Local & Consent Calendars Committee controls the flow of most legislation that is debated and voted on the floor of the House of Representatives, making the committee a key safeguard.

"Now that committees have been assigned, we will begin to hold hearings on bills and determine how best to solve the issues facing our great state and I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work," Landgraf said.

The Texas Legislative session will run through May 29, 2017.

