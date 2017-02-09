Ameripride Odessa General Manager to donate funds for OPD K-9 bulletproof vests

K-9 officer and his dog (Source: KWES).

One general manager in Odessa is showing his support for the Odessa Police Department K-9 division.

Tommy Clark, general manager of Ameripride in Odessa saw our story on Wednesday and has agreed to donate the $5,000 needed to purchase bulletproof/stab proof vests for their K-9's.

We've learned the money will also cover training equipment.

A check presentation will be held next month.

Police also said that more people are wanting to donate to help with the cost.

If you want to donate, visit http://www.bustinforbadges.org.

