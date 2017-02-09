6 Cuban nationals indicted for their roles in credit card skimming device scheme

Six Cuban nationals have been charged for their roles in a credit card skimming device scheme.

Juan Bermudez, 46, Jorge Manuel Batista-Gonzalez, 37, Michel Sarmiento, 36, Andy Cruz-Leyva, 45, Sandra Alva Escobar-Carballosa, 31, and Livan Sanchez-Leyva, 38, are charged with one count of access device fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to the report, since Jan. 1, 2015, under the direction of Sanchez-Leyva and his wife, Escobar-Carballosa, allegedly conspired to place skimming devices on pumps at local gas stations in order to steal credit card numbers and personal identification information from members of the public.

The report stated the defendants would then use the stolen information to produce and use cloned credit cards to purchase hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from local gas stations and sell the diesel to others.

We're told the known loss amount resulting from the scheme was more than $37,000.

The U.S. Department of Justice said each person faces up to 10 years in federal prison for access device fraud and a mandatory two years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft.

Hearings for each of the defendants is scheduled for this afternoon.

