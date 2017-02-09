Hobbs man found guilty of killing two men in Gaines Co.

Photo of the scene from 2012 (Source: KCBD)

One man will spend the next 33 years behind bars after being found guilty of killing two Gaines County men.

Nicomedes Sosa II pleaded guilty to two counts of murder this morning.

Sosa was indicted back in June 2012 for the May 2012 deaths of Jon Allen and Jay Doyal.

Three other people, Desirae Mata, Juan Castillo and Bobby Ray Ruiz were also indicted on capital murder charges about two months after Sosa was indicted.

Mata was sentenced to life in prison back in January of 2015 after she ran and was located in Alabama. Castillo was also sentenced to life behind bars back in May of 2015.

Bobby Ray Ruiz is still awaiting trial.

