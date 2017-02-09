Midland Center demolition begins next week

Demolition of the Midland Center is set to begin next week.

City officials will gather Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The demolition is expected to last until June.

Construction of the new center is expected to begin later in the summer and be completed by summer of 2019.

The new center will have the ability to hold three large events at the same time and increase meeting space by 60 percent.

The expected cost is $42.48 million, including the demolition.

We’re told road closures are expected to take place throughout the entirety of the project along Main and Wall Street, along with Texas Avenue.

