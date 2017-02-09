Hobbs endorses measure against recreational marijuana use

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - A southeastern New Mexico city in the heart of oil and gas country is refusing to light up for recreational marijuana.



The Hobbs News-Sun reports (https://goo.gl/fzRQFH) Hobbs City Commissioners this week endorsed a resolution opposing the legalization of marijuana for recreational use in New Mexico.



City Manager J.J. Murphy presented the commission with a resolution and says recreational marijuana would be a detriment to Hobbs.



He says growers in California cannot deposit their money in most banks and instead hiding money in safe houses, which become targets of gangs.



A proposal in the New Mexico House seeks to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. New Mexico Gov., Susana Martinez has previously said she didn't support legalizing recreational marijuana use.



Information from: Hobbs News-Sun, http://www.hobbsnews.com



