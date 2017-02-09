Sul Ross holding Zuzu Verk memorial

Sul Ross State University will be holding a memorial in honor of Zuzu Verk’s life.

The gathering will take place at the school's outdoor amphitheater at 6:30 p.m.

Verk was a junior at the university who went missing in October.

Her remains were found last week by a Border Patrol agent.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Verk family, if you would like to make a donation you can do so by clicking here.

We will have a crew in Alpine this afternoon covering the memorial.

