Are you eating foods that cause fatigue?

"Foods that are really gonna cause fatigue are gonna be those high carb refined grains," Karleigh Jurek, Corporate Dietitian at Market Street said.

This type of food includes white pasta, white bread and white rice.

For those who have a sweet tooth, this include cakes, cookies, pies or any high in sugar items.

"The reason being is it causes severe spikes in your blood sugar which will eventually once your body starts to digest the food then the blood sugar comes down very quickly so you see these really high increases in drops in blood sugar which will cause fatigue," Jurek said.

To prevent this from happening you can eat foods that have more fiber and have more nutrients per calorie.

"If you're doing pasta, versus white pasta try a whole grain pasta," Jurek said. "It's more fiber so it will cause those spikes in blood sugar to decrease a little, whole grain breads, whole grain tortillas."

Adding protein to your meal can also help decrease fatigue and as for dessert, put down that slice of cake and instead try teddy grahams or graham crackers with peanut butter.

"It's a nice sweet flavor so you think you're enjoying a dessert, but its not super high calorie, not super high fat, not super high sugar," Jurek said.

If you are shopping at Market Street they have tags to help.

Look for the brown whole grain tags and use those as an option when it comes to breads and pastas to stay away from being sleepy after eating.

