Falcons talk success

NewsWest 9 caught up with U.T.P.B. Falcon Basketball Head Coach Andy Newman..

The Falcons are looking to win it's ninth straight game this Thursday versus Midwestern State.

They are currently ranked in the top 25.

How does coach feel about his team success?

" I think people across the country are starting to see our name a little bit more and seeing UT Permian Basin. So I think the longer that we can stay in it, the more people will notice that and see us in there. So obviously, the country now knows UTPB has got a good basketball team and we are excited about that." Said Newman

UTPB Women's Basketball will try and snap a two game loosing streak. They only have three wins in the past ten games. Is head coach Jerome Willis Frustrated?

" We are not out of anything yet. We can still create some magic here in the last six games , and that is what I plan on doing. I think if I was to get frustrated , i think that would make things a little worse. So I'm encouraged, I'm excited and I'm ready to go." Said Willis

