ODESSA- Odessa Jackalopes Zach Zech will will playing college hockey next season.

He will play at the University of Wisconsin at Steven Points beginning in the 2017-2018 season.

Stevens Points is a Division III hockey program.

This season the 20-year-old has 14 goals, 22 assists and 36 points.

Overall, he has played in 115 games, the fourth most in Jacks history.

Zech will be the third Jackalope to enter UW Stevens Point in the past five years.

