Casa De Amigos helping those wanting to become U.S. citizens

Casa De Amigos in Midland is helping those in the Permian Basin who want to become legal U.S. citizens.

Volunteers from Catholic Charities in Lubbock will be coming to Casa De Amigos on the second Wednesday of every month to meet with those who want information on how to gain their citizenship.

Catholic Charities said the high demand for immigration information in the area, keeps them coming back.

"We continued coming over here because there was a lot of demand for immigration information and case work," said Margarita Amado with Catholic Charities.

Consultations are free and have to be scheduled by appointment.

Now more than ever, having your green card is an important topic of discussion.

"It is very important that they apply for it, I mean it has a lot of benefits becoming a U.S. citizen." Amado said.

Amado added it's a wonderful feeling being able to help those in the community become citizens.

Catholic Charities said they have had a lot of concerns about traveling to and from Mexico recently.

"We tell them, it's safe to travel to your country if you're from Mexico for example." Amado said. "They shouldn't have any problems returning back."

