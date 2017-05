Midland Lee Lady Rebel Basketball will take on El Paso Eastwood in the bi-district round playoff.

When: 6:00 P.M, Tuesday, February, 14th

Where: Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.

Ticket prices: Adults: $6

Students: $4

District 2-6A passes will be accepted.

Gates open at 4:45 P.M.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.