Odessa police release 2016 crime statistics

The Odessa Police Department announced on Wednesday that crime was mostly down across the eight major offenses.

Those offenses are murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, auto theft and arson.

The report stated the following:

Violent Crime 2015 2016 Murder 12 5 Rape 72 75 Robbery 161 136 Aggravated Assault 985 781 Burglary 826 791 Larceny 3192 2890 Auto Theft 489 437 Arson 30 15

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.