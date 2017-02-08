Odessa police release 2016 crime statistics - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police release 2016 crime statistics

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES) Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department announced on Wednesday that crime was mostly down across the eight major offenses.

Those offenses are murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, auto theft and arson.

The report stated the following:

Violent Crime 2015 2016
Murder 12 5
Rape 72 75
Robbery 161 136
Aggravated Assault 985 781
Burglary 826 791
Larceny 3192 2890
Auto Theft 489 437
Arson 30 15

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly