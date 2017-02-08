Coach Kingsbury visits Midland

Texas Tech Red Raider Head Football Coach, Kliff Kingsbury was in Midland Tuesday evening.

He was here for The Red Raider Club recruiting Review.

They talked about the 2017 recruiting class.

Kingsbury says they always have great support from the area. Since he has been coaching, the red raiders have been coming out every spring to play in

Midland at the spring game.

Kliff says he is excited about this years recruiting class. They singed eleven mid year players that are already on campus . This adds immediate depth to the

roster. They will sign eight more this summer.

Many of the players are from the lone star state. We asked him what he likes about west Texas players.

" West Texas players, there are great high school programs out here and they receive great high school coaching, Always tough and always appreciative and great guys to have on your program. " Said Kingsbury.

The red raiders will play their annual spring game on March 25th at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

