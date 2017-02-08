Midland Police Department searching for man wanted for questioning

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted for questioning.

Authorities said the man is wanted regarding vandalism to a vehicle that occurred back on Dec. 15, 2016 in the Toys "R" Us parking lot on Loop 250 in Midland.

The man is 6'4" tall, 250 pounds, with red hair and a beard.

If you have any information on who this person is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

