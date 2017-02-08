Power outages reported in Odessa

Over 1,000 customers are currently without power in Odessa due to equipment failure at two different locations.

According to the ONCOR Stormcenter website, one outage has 716 customers without power near the area of S. Dixie Blvd. and E. Murphy St.

Estimated power restoration for this outage is 8 p.m.

The second outage has 380 customers without power near the area of W. 16th St. and West County Road.

Estimated power restoration for this outage is 5:30 p.m.

