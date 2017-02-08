Power outages reported in Odessa

Parents are lined up outside of Brooks Middle School. They haven't been allowed inside the school yet.
Parents are lined up outside of Brooks Middle School. They haven't been allowed inside the school yet.
On Saturday, you may see some neighbors put what looks like trash outside their house. Only it isn't trash, and in fact, is going to help feed thousands of west Texas community members.
On Saturday, you may see some neighbors put what looks like trash outside their house. Only it isn't trash, and in fact, is going to help feed thousands of west Texas community members.
Summer is right around the corner, not only do we see an increase in temperatures but also in crime. The Odessa Police Department wants you to use a new website that can help them solve cases if your valuables get stolen.
Summer is right around the corner, not only do we see an increase in temperatures but also in crime. The Odessa Police Department wants you to use a new website that can help them solve cases if your valuables get stolen.
Midland ISD came together Friday afternoon to honor their outstanding volunteers on all thirty seven campuses during their Volunteers in Public Schools Luncheon.
Midland ISD came together Friday afternoon to honor their outstanding volunteers on all thirty seven campuses during their Volunteers in Public Schools Luncheon.
The Fort Stockton Police Department needs your help locating a shooting suspect. Authorities are searching for Emanuel Perea. Perea has two outstanding warrants for arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by felon.
The Fort Stockton Police Department needs your help locating a shooting suspect. Authorities are searching for Emanuel Perea. Perea has two outstanding warrants for arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by felon.