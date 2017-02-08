Woman arrested for leaving 4-month-old alone inside running vehicle

One woman is behind bars on charges she admitted to leaving her infant inside a running vehicle.

Mikala Bertram, 22, is charged with abandon or endanger a child.

On Tuesday, Odessa police were called out to the Dollar Tree in the 5100 block of East 42nd St. in reference to a check welfare.

When officers arrived, they found a child inside of a vehicle with the engine running.

A witness told police that they saw Bertram get out the vehicle and left her infant inside the vehicle. The witness stated that she stood beside the vehicle for several minutes while calling police. The witness also said that Bertram arrived at the vehicle as police arrived.

According to the report, Bertram admitted to officers that she left her child inside of the running vehicle while she went to the store. We're told this placed the child at risk for abduction.

Bertram was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Authorities said Child Protective Services was notified and the infant was released to a family member.

