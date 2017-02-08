Woman arrested for leaving 4-month-old alone inside running vehicle

A grievance that was filed by the Texas State Teachers Association won't be heard. Mike Adkins with the Ector County Independent School District said, the grievance won't be heard because it was not filed in a timely manner.
Border Patrol agents in Sierra Blanca and Van Horn seized a total of over 500 pounds of marijuana in two separate drug seizures on Thursday.
Parents are lined up outside of Brooks Middle School. They haven't been allowed inside the school yet.
One man is behind bars on numerous charges following a pursuit in Ector County. Adam Armendarez, 25, is charged with evading in a motor vehicle, two charges of assault on a peace officer and attempting to take a weapon from a police officer.
Legendary West Texas high school football Coach Gary Gaines has faced many battles on the gridiron, but his biggest battle lies ahead.
