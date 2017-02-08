El Paso ‘Most Wanted’ arrested in Big Spring - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

El Paso ‘Most Wanted’ arrested in Big Spring

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

Big Spring police arrested a wanted man from El Paso yesterday.

Gregory Ezelle, 43, was listed as a “most wanted” sex offender.

Officers stopped a car that matched the description of Ezelle's car just after 8 p.m.

We’re told he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Moore County.

Ezelle was released on parole, but later violated the terms.

At the time, he is in custody awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly