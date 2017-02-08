El Paso ‘Most Wanted’ arrested in Big Spring

Big Spring police arrested a wanted man from El Paso yesterday.

Gregory Ezelle, 43, was listed as a “most wanted” sex offender.

Officers stopped a car that matched the description of Ezelle's car just after 8 p.m.

We’re told he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Moore County.

Ezelle was released on parole, but later violated the terms.

At the time, he is in custody awaiting extradition.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.