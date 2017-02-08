Man dies in Ector Co. custody

A man died while in custody of Ector County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Investigators detained David Shain Maestas, 47, in the back of a sheriff's office car while continuing an investigation.

He was later found unresponsive in the back of the patrol car and transported to Medical Center Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Maestras' body will be transported to Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Investigation is also being conducted by the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.