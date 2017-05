Wrangler women drop in latest poll

Odessa College Women's Basketball is no longer ranked 1st.

They have dropped to third in this weeks NJCAA Women's Basketball Rankings.

On Thursday, the wrangler women lost it's first game of the season to New Mexico Junior College.

The wrangler women are currently 19-1 overall and 7-1 in conference action.

They are back in action, Thursday versus South Plains College.

Midland College Women are ranked 21st..

Gulf coast state is ranked first.

