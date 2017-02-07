UPDATE: Suspect of a bank robbery turned himself in at the Midland Police Department

30-year old Raymond Losoya is suspected of robbing Members Financial Federal Credit Union in Midland Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Midland Police Department)

UPDATE: Today around 4:30 p.m., Raymond Losoya turned himself in at the Midland Police Department for the robbery of the Members Financial Federal Credit Union at 3100 N. Big Spring St. that occurred yesterday afternoon.

Losoya was charged with robbery and booked into the Midland County Jail.

Midland police are searching for 30-year-old Raymond Losoya who is believed to be the suspect in a robbery that occurred at Members Financial Federal Credit Union at 3100 N. Big Spring St. at approximately 2:57 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

In the surveillance footage, the suspect is shown walking up to the cashier and demanding money. He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Losoya is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a gray sweatshirt that said "New York" in black letters at the time of the robbery.

Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

