Arrest affidavits reveal new information involving Zuzu Verk investigation

Authorities have released new information involving the Zuzu Verk investigation in Alpine.

Right now, Robert Fabian, the on-again off again boyfriend of Zuzu Verk, and Chris Estrada, Robert's friend, are behind bars on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

According to the affidavit on Oct. 14 and 15, 2016, Fabian gave a voluntary interview to police concerning his relationship with Zuzu.

On Oct. 11, according to the affidavit, Robert and Zuzu exchanged text messages regarding pain she was having in her back so Robert invited her over for a romantic dinner and massage.

According to the report, Zuzu arrived at Fabian's apartment around 10 p.m. then during the date, Robert and Zuzu had an heated argument about an ex-girlfriend.

The affidavit states that between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, Robert took Zuzu out of the front door of his apartment and watched her leave in her car. She said that she needed to go home to take care of her dog. At first, according to the report, Robert stated to police that he didn't go anywhere from the time Zuzu arrived to the time she left. However, a neighbor told police that he saw Robert leave early in the morning. Robert later admitted to police that he left around 3 a.m. and drove out to Dairy Queen to think about his relationship with Zuzu. Then when he returned, Zuzu was still at his apartment.



According phone records, Robert then called Chris at 3:15 a.m.

The report stated that the last text message delivered from Zuzu's phone to Robert was a 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.

A statement from Robert's downstairs neighbor stated the following information:

He stated that he heard Zuzu at Robert's apartment and saw her car in front of the apartments around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11

He heard Zuzu and Robert arguing

He work up to a movie being played real loud from Robert's apartment between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12

He heard unique sounds from Robert's bed at the same time

He woke again and heard Robert walking quickly in the apartment and heard the shower running in the early morning hours.

His girlfriend woke him at 4 a.m. because she heard a loud noise and she thought someone was trying to break in. He then got out of bed to check what was going on.

He saw Robert leave by himself in his own Jeep around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12

He stated that Zuzu's vehicle was still at the apartment.

He saw a mattress pad belonging to Robert in the dryer and clothing in the washing machine.

He then left for work around 10:25 a.m. and saw that Robert's car wasn't back but Zuzu's was still at the apartment. He found it strange that Zuzu's car was still at the apartment because she would normally leave early in the morning when she stayed with Robert.

He then told police that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, that Robert stopped sleeping at his apartment consistently.

According to the report, on Oct. 12, 2016, a woman saw Zuzu's dog loose around 6:15 a.m. Then about two hours later, the woman sent Robert a Facebook message saying that Zuzu's dog was running loose with a green leash. Zuzu's brother told investigators Zuzu typically used a red leash to walk her dog.

Then within the next half hour, an Alpine animal control officer caught Zuzu's dog a block from her house and saw the dog had a green leash. The officer knocked on Zuzu's front door but no one answered so he put the dog in the backyard and closed the gate.

Zuzu's brother also told investigators that she typically didn’t lock her back door and Robert told investigators, "he has a thing for locking doors." Then on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, authorities conducted a welfare check on Zuzu at her home and discovered that all the doors were locked, including the back door.

In an interview with authorities, Chris said that he was with Robert from 9 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2016, until midnight on Oct. 13, 2016. During that time, Chris picked up Robert from his sister's house, they went for a cruise in Chris's new Mustang, got a drink at Guzzi Up and hung out at Robert's apartment to paint a table. However, they didn't and just drank alcohol and didn't paint the table. Chris said during their time together, he couldn't see anything in Robert's bedroom because the door was closed and he didn't go in. Then after that, Chris took Robert back to his sister's house.

Police said that through the morning hours of Oct. 12, 2016 and Oct. 13, 2016, they communicated electronically through various means when they were not together.

According to the report, electronic data showed the following:

At approximately 9 p.m., Oct. 12, 2016, Chris was at Robert's sister's house

Between 9 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., Chris was at Guzzi Up and witnesses saw Robert and Chris there.

Between approximately 10:15 p.m. and 10:20 p.m., Oct. 12, 2016, Chris took Robert to the Dollar General in Alpine and allowed Robert to use his credit card to purchase three packaged items resembling three plastic painter's drop cloths. Investigators said surveillance footage and purchase records showed Robert purchasing three items.

Between 10:20 p.m. until 10:40 p.m., Oct. 12, 2016, Chris was back at Robert's sister's house

Between 10:40 p.m. and midnight, Oct. 12, 2016, Chris was at Robert's apartment

Between midnight and 12:20 a.m., Oct. 13, 2016, Chris was at or near several commercial dumpsters in the area.

By 12:20 a.m., records showed Chris was back at Robert's sister's house.

Between approximately 12:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m., Oct. 13, 2016, Chris was at a friend's house.

According to the affidavit, the friend stated that Chris said he had just been cruising with a friend. When she opened the door, she saw Chris acting strange and looked very bothered to the extent that is scared her. The friend told Chris that he was scaring her and replied, "I don't want to get you involved. Don't ask questions." The friend complied and then asked if it was anything "newsworthy." Chris shrugged his shoulders and said, "If it is newsworthy, I didn't do anything. I'm okay."

Robert's brother-in-law told investigators that his wife woke him up sometime after he went to sleep at 10 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2016, asking if Robert could borrow his truck, which he agreed.

Robert's friend told investigators the following:

He drove by Robert's apartment on his way to work around 7:45 a.m. and saw that Robert's car wasn't parked at his apartment, which was unusual for Robert. He further stated that he didn't believe Zuzu's car was parked there at that time.

He was told by Robert that sometime after Wed., Oct. 12, 2016, Robert was sleeping at his sister's house on her couch because he was having problems. Josh found it unusual that Robert was now staying at his sister's house.

He stated that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 after news of Zuzu's disappearance was made public, Robert said, "If I know a really big secret and two people know it, then the other has to be dead." Robert then saw that the statement concerned his friend and he said he was joking.

He stated that on Oct. 14, 2016, Robert said he needed to retrieve his computer so he could delete Facebook posts because such statements did not look good as he was a suspect in the missing person investigation of Zuzu.

According to the report, on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 and Sat., Oct. 15, 2016, investigators conducted a search of Robert's apartment and did not find any sheets or pillow cases for Robert's bed. The report stated one of three painters' drop cloths was discovered and the other two weren't recovered.

Then on Feb. 3, 2017, law enforcement discovered what reasonably appeared to be human skeletal remains bearing features consistent with Zuzu, together with thin plastic sheets that were consistent with the plastic painters drop cloths purchased by Robert at the Dollar General in a shallow grave.

