Authorities release search warrant information for Robert Fabian's sister's house

We have just received the arrest affidavits for Robert Fabian and Chris Estrada as well as the search warrant for Robert Fabian's sister's house.

According to the search warrant for the home of Robert Fabian's sister, officers were told to search a home in the 500 block of S. 16th St. back on Saturday.

The report states that officers were told to take the following items: shovels, rakes, hand tools, hoes, pick axes, pitch forks, spades or any other tool or implement discovered that is designed and that may reasonably be used to dig or remove soil and/or natural ground as well as soil to be used for forensic comparison.

We're told that a shovel from the bed of a Gary 2005 Ford, a rake from the backyard, a pick axe from the backyard, a metal digging bar from the backyard, a metal spade from a hoe located on the BBQ pit, a metal spade from a hoe in the frontyard and two soil samples were taken from the north and west side of the home was taken into evidence. An additional shovel, which was used by authorities to take soil samples, was also taken into evidence.

We are continuing to go through the affidavits and will bring you the very latest as soon as we can.

