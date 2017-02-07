Eddy County officials: Plot targeted officers, families

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Legendary West Texas high school football Coach Gary Gaines has faced many battles on the gridiron, but his biggest battle lies ahead.
Legendary West Texas high school football Coach Gary Gaines has faced many battles on the gridiron, but his biggest battle lies ahead.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.
The investigation continues after a 12-year-old was shot Wednesday night.
The investigation continues after a 12-year-old was shot Wednesday night.
When Mike Pool's wife was diagnosed for breast cancer, he wanted to do something to help her with her fight. And what better way than to paint one of their tow trucks pink in honor of her.
When Mike Pool's wife was diagnosed for breast cancer, he wanted to do something to help her with her fight. And what better way than to paint one of their tow trucks pink in honor of her.