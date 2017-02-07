Eddy County officials: Plot targeted officers, families

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) - Authorities in Eddy County say a drug investigation unveiled a plot to harm law enforcement officers and their families.



The Arizona Daily Press (https://goo.gl/SUijOU ) reports that 17 arrests were made Feb. 1-2 as authorities went to dozens of homes and interviewed approximately 100 people during the drug investigation.



Officials said information turned up by the multi-agency investigation indicates the alleged plot to harm officers and their families targeted specific Artesia and Carlsbad police officers and county sheriff's deputies and their families.



District Attorney Diana Luce said the alleged plot is of "grave concern and the highest priority for investigation and prosecution."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)