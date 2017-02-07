Man arrested in Odessa for hitting woman in the leg with a bat

One man is behind bars following a December 2016 incident in Odessa.

Jon Moorer, 46, was arrested on Friday.

Back on December 28, Odessa police were called out to the 600 block of Wabash Ave. in reference to someone with a bat.

Police learned that Moorer had fled the scene before they arrived.

According to the report, when officers arrived, they spoke with a 32-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman.

Both victims identified Moorer as the suspect involved.

An investigation showed that after both women got into an argument with Moorer, he hit the 32-year-old woman in the leg with a bat and hit the 53-year-old woman's vehicle with the same bat.

Further investigation showed a large bruise on the 32-year-old woman's leg and a large dent on the hood of the 53-year-old woman's vehicle.

Moorer is charged with aggravated assault (warrant) and criminal mischief (warrant).

