Chris Estrada mugshot released

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Christopher Estrada was arrested in Phoenix, AZ, yesterday.

He was named a suspect in connection with the disappearance of Zuzu Verk on Saturday along with his friend Robert Fabian.

Both Estarda and Fabian are facing charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

