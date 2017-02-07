74 pounds of marijuana seized at Presidio Port

After the Odessa Police Department released a public warning that they would be increasing patrols near a popular drag strip, a local raceway decided to step in and fill in the Permian Basin's need for speed.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
A former deputy with The Ector County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to tipping off a game room operator about stings and investigations, in exchange for cash.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.
If you hear the sound of sirens in the city of Fort Stockton on Friday, don't panic. Pecos County emergency officials will be testing their new tornado siren system.
