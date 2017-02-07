74 pounds of marijuana seized at Presidio Port

Customs and Border Protection officers seized 74 pounds of marijuana at the Presidio Port of Entry on Sunday.

We’re told the drugs were found underneath the rear floor board of an SUV just after 1 p.m. when the driver tried to enter from Mexico.

“CBP officers remain focused and vigilant as they perform their homeland security mission,” said Steven Green, acting Presidio Port Director. “Illegal drugs are stopped at the border because of the layers of enforcement we employ every day.”

The 36-year-old male driver was turned over to ICE and HSI agents to face narcotic smuggling charges.

