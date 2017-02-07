Odessa police looking for 2 shooting suspects

The Odessa Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection to a Saturday shooting.

Walter Aguirre, 37, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jasmine Villalobos Arroyo, 34, is wanted for forgery and for questioning

Police were called out to the 1600 block of Hemphill in the morning hours of the day.

At around 9:30 a.m. officers went to Medical Center Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim, later identified as Jason Fazenbaker, 32.

Investigation revealed Fazenbaker had been shot in the shoulder by Aguirre.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects should contact Det. J. Caid at (432) 335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.