Odessa police looking for 2 shooting suspects

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
The investigation continues this morning after a 12-year-old was shot Wednesday night.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at modernizing and improving the nation's computer networks.
An Alpine resident managed to control most of a porch fire in their home before the fire department arrived.
Midland High School is offering a summer basketball camp for both girls and boys.
