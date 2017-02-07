2 cars, train collide in West Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2 cars, train collide in West Odessa

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Train crash in West Odessa (Source:KWES) Train crash in West Odessa (Source:KWES)
WEST ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Two cars collided into a train this morning in the area of West Odessa.

Officials were called out to West Loop 338 and Murphy just before 3 a.m.

We're told both drivers were wearing their seat belts and have been released with minor injuries. 

At the time, crews are still working on clean up.

