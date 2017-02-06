8 arrested following game room raids in Fort Stockton - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

8 arrested following game room raids in Fort Stockton

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) -

Eight people are behind bars in Fort Stockton on gambling related charges following a raid on Friday.

We're told an investigation began when DPS Criminal Investigations Special Agents received informing regarding alleged illegal gambling.

Following the coordination between DPS and the Fort Stockton Police Department, six game rooms were paying out cash winnings.

Those game rooms were Ocean King, Happy Hour, Lucky 777, Triple Diamond, Valerie's and Sandy's.

In all, eight people were arrested for a variety of charges including gambling, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device equipment or paraphernalia.

Those suspects are:

Chien Tran, 51, of Fort Stockton
Cong Nguyen, 50, of Fort Stockton
Thanh Ton, 44, of Fort Stockton
Pavina Manosinh, 38, of Fort Stockton
Thanh Pham, 55, of Fort Stockton
Quang Andy Doan, 45, of Fort Stockton
LE Phoung Thanh, 45, of Fort Stockton
Ngu Yo, 68, of Fort Stockton

