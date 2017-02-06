8 arrested following game room raids in Fort Stockton

Eight people are behind bars in Fort Stockton on gambling related charges following a raid on Friday.

We're told an investigation began when DPS Criminal Investigations Special Agents received informing regarding alleged illegal gambling.

Following the coordination between DPS and the Fort Stockton Police Department, six game rooms were paying out cash winnings.

Those game rooms were Ocean King, Happy Hour, Lucky 777, Triple Diamond, Valerie's and Sandy's.

In all, eight people were arrested for a variety of charges including gambling, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device equipment or paraphernalia.

Those suspects are:

Chien Tran, 51, of Fort Stockton

Cong Nguyen, 50, of Fort Stockton

Thanh Ton, 44, of Fort Stockton

Pavina Manosinh, 38, of Fort Stockton

Thanh Pham, 55, of Fort Stockton

Quang Andy Doan, 45, of Fort Stockton

LE Phoung Thanh, 45, of Fort Stockton

Ngu Yo, 68, of Fort Stockton

