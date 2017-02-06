Man killed in Gaines Co. industrial accident

One man is dead following an industrial accident in Gaines County on Thursday.

Authorities were called out to County Road 411-D in reference to the accident.

Police learned that a man fell approximately 25 feet from a platform.

The man, Danny Smith, 62, was airlifted to Lubbock and died from his injuries on Sunday.

Authorities did say it is unknown if the cause of death was from the industrial accident.

We're told OSHA has been contacted and is conducting their investigation.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.