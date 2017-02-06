Memorial service scheduled for Thursday at Sul Ross State University

Sul Ross State University will be hosting a memorial service to remember Zuzu Verk, who was a student on campus.

On Monday, an announcement was made that the remains found in a shallow grave near Alpine were Verk's.

Sul Ross State University President Kibler said in a statement, "We grieve the loss of our friend and fellow student Zuzu Renee Verk, as events of the past weekend have brought a tragic closure to her disappearance in October of this past year. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Verk family, with the assurance that the university and the community family will continue to provide prayers and active support."



Plans are currently underway for a memorial service for Zuzu.

The service will be held at the new outdoor amphitheater between the Warnock Science Building and the Lobo Village Residence Halls.

The Verk's are asking that in lieu of flowers, they would appreciate gifts being made to:

Zuzu Verk Memorial Scholarship Fund in Natural Resource Management

C/O SRSU Office of External Affairs

PO Box C-114

Alpine, TX 79832

(432) 837- 8892

