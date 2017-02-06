Falcons Francis named offensive player of the Week

UTPB Falcon Basketballs Daeshon Francis is the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

This was announced Monday by conference officials.

The forward led the falcons in scoring this week, averaging 16.5 points a game.

He also shot 70% from the field in wins against Arlington Baptist and West Texas A&M.

Francis leads the falcons in scoring this season.

He has scored in double figures in 20 of the teams 22 games.

