Hobbs woman, husband found dead over the weekend

Police are investigating after a Hobbs woman and her husband were found dead in two different locations over the weekend.

Police said Amanda McGraw, 48, was found by family members at her home in the 300 block of W. Coal around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When police arrived, they found Amanda and it was apparent the death wasn't natural.

According to the report, several family members and friends were interviewed by detectives.

We're told the husband, John McGraw, Sr., 54, couldn't be located and was considered a suspect in the death of Amanda.

Around 10 p.m., police said, they received information that John's vehicle was found on New Mexico State Highway 18, near Eunice.

We're told the Lea County Sheriff's Office found John dead in a field near his vehicle.

Authorities said John's death is considered suspicious.

The bodies have been sent to the medical examiner's office in Albuquerque for autopsy.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

