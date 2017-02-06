1 arrested after taking mother’s car without permission

One man is behind bars after taking a car without the owner’s consent.

Maria D. Martinez told police her car had been stolen Jan. 31 and she suspected her son, Ruben M. Chavez, 28, had taken it.

Martinez said her son had asked to use the car, but she told him no.

After leaving her home to pick up her children from school and returning she became aware of the missing car.

Saturday afternoon, Martinez told authorities she had seen her son driving the 2010 gray Ford F-150 in the area earlier.

Chavez was found in possession of the car keys and was arrested at a Stripes parking lot.

He was arrested and is being charged with unauthorized use of vehicle.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.