Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
John Guerra (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Salina Porras (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Maria Garcia (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Natasha Taylor (Source: Odessa Police Department)
David Ramirez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is John Guerra, 45, and Salina Porras, each with 14 outstanding warrants. However, following an update, we're told that 10 of his warrants were dismissed and still has four active warrants. 

Following behind them are, Maria Garcia, 31, and Natasha Taylor, 39, each with 11 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list is David Ramirez, 26, with 10 outstanding warrants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these fugitives, contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

