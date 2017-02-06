8.5 pounds of cocaine seized at Santa Teresa port

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 8.5 pounds of cocaine at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico on Saturday.

Officers seized the drugs when a 2004 Ford Lobo with two adult passengers and a young child entered from Mexico.

We’re told a CBP officer began a secondary search and noticed the back seat of the truck was strange in appearance. Upon searching, the officer found a hidden non-factory compartment.

The officer found a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Officials said this is common trend that has been seen recently.

“This is an unfortunate trend in that the smuggler was traveling with his wife and young child in the vehicle in an apparent effort to deflect attention away from the drug smuggling attempt,” said CBP Santa Teresa Port Director Ray Provencio. “Smugglers will occasionally attempt to blend in with legitimate travelers by using family members to help mask their true intent.”

The total bundle of cocaine weighed 8.5 pounds.

The 38-year-old male from Chihuahua, Mexico, was arrested and turned over to ICE agents.

He is facing charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

The 29-year-old wife and 5-year-old child were processed and returned to Mexico, according to a press release.

